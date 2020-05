Photo by Lee Lageschulte

When did the moon get so many names? Full flower. Blood. Wolf, Super.





Space.com says:





The full moon of May, also called the Flower Moon, will occur the morning of Thursday, May 7, at 6:45 a.m. EDT (1045 GMT), according to NASA's SkyCal site. This full moon will come just two days after the moon reaches perigee, or the closest point to Earth in its orbit, making this a "supermoon," according to NASA.