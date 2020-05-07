Inslee issues guidance for vehicle and vessel sales, and drive-in religious services, in Phase 1 of recovery

Thursday, May 7, 2020

Gov. Jay Inslee

Gov. Jay Inslee issued guidance Wednesday for vehicle and vessel sales, and drive-in religious services allowed under the Safe Start Phase 1 recovery plan laid out earlier this week.

Through the Washington "Safe Start" plan, more businesses and activities will re-open in subsequent phases with adequate social distancing measures and worker safety and health standards in place.

Each phase will be at least three weeks — metrics and data will guide when the state can move from one phase to another.

One of the first industries to re-open under Phase 1 is vehicle and vessel sales.

“This guidance is the work of a strong collaborative process between my office and the industry,” Inslee said. 
"Here is a great example of vehicle and vessels sales dealerships leading the way to ensure the opening of their businesses puts the health and safety needs of their employees and customers first.”



Inslee also released guidance today allowing religious, spiritual and faith-based organizations the ability to conduct drive-in services.

“Faith is so important at all times, but especially during times of crisis and difficulty. This unique drive-in service option will allow people to come together,” Inslee said. 
“Our goal has always been to keep Washingtonians safe and healthy, and this option allows them to do that while participating in religious, spiritual and faith-based activities.”



Posted by DKH at 5:47 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  