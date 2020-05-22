Flags at half-staff Monday, Memorial Day

Flag Lowering - 5/25/20 (Memorial Day)

Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff on Monday, May 25, 2020, in recognition of Memorial Day. This federal holiday is in remembrance of the people who died while serving in the country’s armed forces.The Governor’s Office has no objection to agencies lowering the flags at the close of business on Friday, May 22, 2020. Flags should remain at half-staff until noon on May 25 or first thing Tuesday morning, May 26, 2020.Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.Please call (360) 902-0383 if you have any questions about this flag lowering.