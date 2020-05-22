Shoreline Recreation: Registration for New Summer Camps Opens Soon

The Parent Handbook has changed





This required us to cancel previous camp registrations and open new registration for the new camp offerings.





This was not an easy decision for us to make. However, to help keep our community healthy, we simply cannot operate as we have in the past.



We have developed a new set of offerings for Summer Camp 2020.





Campers previously registered will have priority in registering for the new camps.





Registration will open on:



1. Tuesday, May 26 at 8:00am for Shoreline residents who had their registration cancelled.



2. Thursday, May 28 at 8:00am for Lake Forest Park residents who had their registration cancelled.



3. Monday, June 1 at 8:00am for general registration.



Information about the new camp opportunities and registration



A few important things to know about the new camp offerings:

Camps have been restructured to meet the public health guidelines to minimize the spread of COVID-19;

Fewer camp opportunities are available so not everyone who was previously registered will get a space in the new camps;

Fees have been adjusted to account for added staffing and supply costs associated with new health and safety requirements;

There will be no field trips and no swim programs;

Parents/guardians will be required to submit a health check questionnaire each day for each camper certifying they do not have any COVID-19 symptoms;

All staff and Camp participants will be required to wear face coverings at all times;

A new liability waiver that includes provisions for COVID-19 will be required upon registration; and

The parent handbook has changed and should be read carefully. This will be sent out with your registration confirmation.

While these are uncertain and unsettled times, the Shoreline recreation program staff are excited to be able to offer these camp opportunities and look forward to having a fun summer with all the youth and teens that can join us.













To meet the health and safety guidelines set by Washington State Department of Health and Public Health – Seattle and King County, we have had to redesign and limit participants to our summer day camps.