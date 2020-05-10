Everyone's back yard - the Arboretum
Sunday, May 10, 2020
|Photo by Mike Remarcke
The Arboretum is open, although the parking lots and visitor's center are closed and classes are cancelled.
Technically the Washington Park Arboretum, University of Washington Botanic Gardens, it is located south of the University of Washington on the south side of the Montlake Cut / Union Bay and the 520 floating bridge.
Arboretum: 2300 Arboretum Drive E Seattle, WA 98112
The Visitor's Center: 3501 NE 41st Street, Seattle, WA 98195 is on the north side of Union Bay.
0 comments:
Post a Comment