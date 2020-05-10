Everyone's back yard - the Arboretum

Sunday, May 10, 2020

Photo by Mike Remarcke


The Arboretum is open, although the parking lots and visitor's center are closed and classes are cancelled.

Technically the Washington Park Arboretum, University of Washington Botanic Gardens, it is located south of the University of Washington on the south side of the Montlake Cut / Union Bay and the 520 floating bridge.
The Visitor's Center: 3501 NE 41st Street, Seattle, WA 98195 is on the north side of Union Bay.




