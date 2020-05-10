Volunteers help lighten the load at the Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Center

Sunday, May 10, 2020

Jersey Mike's donated 100 sub sandwiches
to the Shoreline Senior Center


From the Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Center

We have a great big thank you to Jersey Mike's in Aurora Village for providing 100 sub sandwiches for our Wednesday meal deliveries to over 60 seniors staying home and for our volunteers doing the delivering. Thanks Jersey Mike's!

The Drummond family have volunteered for the Senior Center
for seven weeks. Here David, Annie, and Jack get ready to
delivery Mother's Day flowers and cards


Additionally, we'd like to thank one family who has been volunteering with us for the last seven weeks, the Drummonds! Annie, David and Jack pictured here are delivering mother's day flowers along with lunch and cards made by Nathaniel and Charlotte Philbrick.

Our efforts wouldn't be possible without communal support from individuals, businesses, and other organizations so we give our utmost thanks to these folks working to support our community seniors!



Posted by DKH at 4:40 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  