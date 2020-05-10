Volunteers help lighten the load at the Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Center

From the Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Center













Additionally, we'd like to thank one family who has been volunteering with us for the last seven weeks, the Drummonds! Annie, David and Jack pictured here are delivering mother's day flowers along with lunch and cards made by Nathaniel and Charlotte Philbrick.Our efforts wouldn't be possible without communal support from individuals, businesses, and other organizations so we give our utmost thanks to these folks working to support our community seniors!