Volunteers help lighten the load at the Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Center
Sunday, May 10, 2020
|Jersey Mike's donated 100 sub sandwiches
to the Shoreline Senior Center
From the Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Center
We have a great big thank you to Jersey Mike's in Aurora Village for providing 100 sub sandwiches for our Wednesday meal deliveries to over 60 seniors staying home and for our volunteers doing the delivering. Thanks Jersey Mike's!
|The Drummond family have volunteered for the Senior Center
for seven weeks. Here David, Annie, and Jack get ready to
delivery Mother's Day flowers and cards
Additionally, we'd like to thank one family who has been volunteering with us for the last seven weeks, the Drummonds! Annie, David and Jack pictured here are delivering mother's day flowers along with lunch and cards made by Nathaniel and Charlotte Philbrick.
Our efforts wouldn't be possible without communal support from individuals, businesses, and other organizations so we give our utmost thanks to these folks working to support our community seniors!
0 comments:
Post a Comment