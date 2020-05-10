Friday deadline to meet Rotary fundraising for Shoreline Schools students

Sunday, May 10, 2020

The Rotary Gift Card Challenge, in partnership with Embrace Shoreline Schools and Shoreline School District PTA Council, has until Friday to make its fundraising goal.

We are more than 1/2 way through our 30-day Challenge Grant aimed at encouraging donations through Embrace Shoreline Schools for the purchase of Gift Cards to be distributed by the School-based Family Advocates to students/families in need.

The Challenge to the community was to donate to this flexible spending program and Shoreline Rotary would match your donation, dollar for dollar, up to a total of $5,500.

As of the last report, more than 50 individual donors have stepped up and exceeded our challenge donating nearly $8,000.

With our matching funds, we are getting closer to our goal of $20,000. We still have until May 15th for the 30 day challenge - community members and Rotarians are encouraged to continue to donate to this worthy cause!

Donate here



