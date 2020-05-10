Friday deadline to meet Rotary fundraising for Shoreline Schools students

The Rotary Gift Card Challenge, in partnership with Embrace Shoreline Schools and Shoreline School District PTA Council, has until Friday to make its fundraising goal.

As of the last report, more than 50 individual donors have stepped up and exceeded our challenge donating nearly $8,000.

With our matching funds, we are getting closer to our goal of $20,000. We still have until May 15th for the 30 day challenge - community members and Rotarians are encouraged to continue to donate to this worthy cause!



