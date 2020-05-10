Update on King County's Isolation /Quarantine and Assessment /Recovery Centers

Shoreline Isolation and Recovery Center

As of Friday, five Isolation/Quarantine and Assessment/Recovery centers are currently open, including in Kent, North Seattle/Aurora, Issaquah, Harborview Hall and Shoreline.Locations in Top Hat (IQ) and Eastgate (AC/RC) remain ready to open when needed, for example, if demand grows or we experience a second surge.King County is working to bring current operational facilities up to full capacity before opening new sites for isolation, quarantine, or recovery.Current Capacity: We saw the number of guests at the IQs and AC/RC peak about two weeks ago at 74, and have seen demand trend downward -- in the 60s last week, and 50s this week.This decline aligns with flattening the curve and means we have plenty of capacity at the open sites today.We are now in a position of readiness should case counts and resulting demand rise again, as these sites are part of the county's longer term response to the pandemic.