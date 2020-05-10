Update on King County's Isolation /Quarantine and Assessment /Recovery Centers

Sunday, May 10, 2020

Shoreline Isolation and Recovery Center
As of Friday, five Isolation/Quarantine and Assessment/Recovery centers are currently open, including in Kent, North Seattle/Aurora, Issaquah, Harborview Hall and Shoreline.

Locations in Top Hat (IQ) and Eastgate (AC/RC) remain ready to open when needed, for example, if demand grows or we experience a second surge.

King County is working to bring current operational facilities up to full capacity before opening new sites for isolation, quarantine, or recovery.

Current Capacity: We saw the number of guests at the IQs and AC/RC peak about two weeks ago at 74, and have seen demand trend downward -- in the 60s last week, and 50s this week.

This decline aligns with flattening the curve and means we have plenty of capacity at the open sites today.

We are now in a position of readiness should case counts and resulting demand rise again, as these sites are part of the county's longer term response to the pandemic.






