Endorsement meetings Wednesday for 32nd and 46th LD Democrats
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Both the 32nd and the 46th Legislative District Democrats will hold their endorsement meetings virtually on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
The 32nd includes all of Shoreline, Woodway, a large section of southwest Sno County and northwest Seattle.
32nd Legislative District Meeting
Wed., May 20, 2020, 7:00 PM
Via Zoom:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067322896?pwd=NjdqYVJSbVNNcTAyd042YUM3c0RRQT09
Meeting ID: 860 6732 2896
Password: 321456
(Phone # +1-699-900-6833
The 46th includes all of Lake Forest Park and Kenmore and a large section of northeast Seattle, including Lake City.
The Zoom link will be the same for both meetings on Wednesday.
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/707171978?pwd=SFN1cTd3NythbUsyL0g0aXRDNkxsZz09
Meeting ID: 707 171 978
Password: 061712
