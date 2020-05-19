Veteran honor, faithfulness and recognition with ingenuity during the COVID-19 Restrictions





It is situated with memorial park benches, and spaces for over 1000 Bricks of Remembrance of those Shoreline and surrounding area citizens and family members who are currently serving or have served in the Armed Forces of the United States.



During the current restrictions on official gatherings, the SVA and local area veterans were unable to conducting any ceremony or gatherings at the Plaza as in previous years. But the Plaza was open for individuals and immediate family members from the same household to visit the Plaza with social distancing and wearing recommended PPE.





Photo by Jerry Pickard





Enter military (veteran) ingenuity, and faithfulness for honoring the Armed Forces. Individual veteran and current service member volunteers showed up at the VRP on Saturday, in proper PPE and placed their service flags in the obelisks of their service, by a solo flag carrier and escort from each of the Armed Forces.









--Shoreline Veterans Association



All other individuals were on the public sidewalk at 6-foot social distancing and PPE in observance of this brief flag placement. The veterans, current service members and their family members were very happy they could honor those in the Armed Forces, despite current social/public restrictions.--Shoreline Veterans Association





The Plaza is situated adjacent to the Shoreline City Hall and Council Chambers. It is a Plaza of Recognition of all the Armed Forces with sturdy, beautiful four foot high obelisks that support the individual branch of service flags placed there on national and patriotic holidays.