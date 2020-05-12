Deer touring Ridgecrest - last seen in Northacres Park
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
|Screenshot from video of deer in Ridgecrest
Video by Patty Hale
The Lake Forest Park deer family - A buck, a doe and a set of last years fawns - have managed to get safely across 15th NE and have been touring Ridgecrest.
Ridgecrest resident Patty Hale got excellent footage of them when they browsed through her yard early Monday morning.
These area residents (dad, mom and set of 1 year old twins) came into my yard this morning at about 7:45am for a short visit. Since they did not have face masks, they followed 6 foot physical distancing rule and did not get too close to me.
I had heard that this family was making the rounds in the neighborhood. So glad I was out doing early garden chores and had my phone with me.
I live in the Ridgecrest Neighborhood on 8th Ave NE and my yard abuts Northcrest Park on 2 sides. My property has been registered with Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife as a Backyard Wildlife Sanctuary for 35 years. I normally see lots of birds, some raccoons, an opossum or two and an occasional coyote - but this was a first!
