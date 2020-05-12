Candidate forum sponsored by 46th District Democrats on Zoom Wednesday

Wednesday, May 13, Candidates Forum





We will then move into the Candidates Forum where we have invited the three declared candidates running for Lieutenant Governor (US Representative Denny Heck, and State Senators, Steve Hobbs and Marko Liias).









Great opportunity to meet and hear from the candidates.



The Zoom link for 5-13-2020 is below:



Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/948880220



Meeting ID: 948 880 220



Sponsored by 46th District DemocratsThis Wednesday's event kicks off with Hilary Franz, Commissioner of Public Lands.