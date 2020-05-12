Candidate forum sponsored by 46th District Democrats on Zoom Wednesday
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Wednesday, May 13, Candidates Forum5:30 pm (please note time!!)
Sponsored by 46th District Democrats
This Wednesday's event kicks off with Hilary Franz, Commissioner of Public Lands.
We will then move into the Candidates Forum where we have invited the three declared candidates running for Lieutenant Governor (US Representative Denny Heck, and State Senators, Steve Hobbs and Marko Liias).
After that we will hear from candidates who wish to speak to us for the other statewide offices, judicial candidates, and state legislative candidates.
Great opportunity to meet and hear from the candidates.
