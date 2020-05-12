Candidate forum sponsored by 46th District Democrats on Zoom Wednesday

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Wednesday, May 13, Candidates Forum 
5:30 pm (please note time!!)
Sponsored by 46th District Democrats

This Wednesday's event kicks off with Hilary Franz, Commissioner of Public Lands.

We will then move into the Candidates Forum where we have invited the three declared candidates running for Lieutenant Governor (US Representative Denny Heck, and State Senators, Steve Hobbs and Marko Liias).

After that we will hear from candidates who wish to speak to us for the other statewide offices, judicial candidates, and state legislative candidates.

Great opportunity to meet and hear from the candidates.

The Zoom link for 5-13-2020 is below:

Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/948880220

Meeting ID: 948 880 220



Posted by DKH at 5:01 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  