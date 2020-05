As of 11:59 p.m. on April 29, there are 14,327 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Washington state, an increase of 257 cases in the last 24 hours. 814 deaths in the state.In King county, 126 new cases brought the total to 6308, with 10 deaths bringing the county total to 446.Shoreline has 293 residents diagnosed with COVID-19 and 43 have died.Lake Forest Park has 29 known cases and one death.King county is still the epicenter in the state, with half the deaths recorded in the state.