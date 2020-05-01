Shorecrest orchestra students qualified to compete in state championships - now cancelled

Had the Covid-19 crisis not occurred, half a dozen students from Shorecrest High School would have competed in the WMEA/WIAA State Solo and Ensemble Championships this past weekend on the campus of Central Washington University in Ellensburg.

Sejon Ashby, junior, Violin



Flora Cummings, sophomore, Viola and Violin



Thad Knowles, sophomore, Cello



Katherine Lee, junior, Piano



Kevin Lee, senior, Cello



Amelia Scanlon, junior, String Bass





Mark Adamo is the head of the Shorecret Orchestras













The following Shorecrest orchestra students earned berths in their respective string instrument divisions: