Shorecrest orchestra students qualified to compete in state championships - now cancelled
Friday, May 1, 2020
Had the Covid-19 crisis not occurred, half a dozen students from Shorecrest High School would have competed in the WMEA/WIAA State Solo and Ensemble Championships this past weekend on the campus of Central Washington University in Ellensburg.
The following Shorecrest orchestra students earned berths in their respective string instrument divisions:
Sejon Ashby, junior, Violin
Flora Cummings, sophomore, Viola and Violin
Thad Knowles, sophomore, Cello
Katherine Lee, junior, Piano
Kevin Lee, senior, Cello
Amelia Scanlon, junior, String Bass
Mark Adamo is the head of the Shorecret Orchestras
