Shorecrest orchestra students qualified to compete in state championships - now cancelled

Friday, May 1, 2020

Had the Covid-19 crisis not occurred, half a dozen students from Shorecrest High School would have competed in the WMEA/WIAA State Solo and Ensemble Championships this past weekend on the campus of Central Washington University in Ellensburg.

The following Shorecrest orchestra students earned berths in their respective string instrument divisions:

Sejon Ashby, junior, Violin

Flora Cummings, sophomore, Viola and Violin

Thad Knowles, sophomore, Cello

Katherine Lee, junior, Piano

Kevin Lee, senior, Cello

Amelia Scanlon, junior, String Bass

Mark Adamo is the head of the Shorecret Orchestras



