Agenda Shoreline council meeting May 18

By Pam Cross









The Federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program, created under HUD Title 1 in 1974, provides federal support to local jurisdictions. Of that, the Coronavirus Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act allocated $190,338 in CDBG-CV funds for the City of Shoreline. Additionally, Shoreline has access to an additional $32,435 in repaid home repair loans. King County manages administration of the funds and will retain $19,034; providing a total of $203,739 to allocate to eligible programs.Staff recommends that the City Council adopt the allocation of CDBG-CV and reprogrammed CDBG funding to Hopelink (for financial assistance) in the amount of $188,739 and Lake City Partners (for hotel vouchers) in the amount of $15,000.Sound Transit (ST) is transitioning from Phase 2 to Final Design/Phase 3 of SR 522/NE 145th BRT project. Staff will brief Council on the project’s progress, highlight main changes to the design, and identify next steps toward project implementation.Anticipating the increased demand for on-street parking resulting from the start of light rail service and increased density around the light rail stations, proposed Ordinance No. 889 will increase the minimum parking violation monetary penalty from $20 to $50 to cover administrative costs and provide revenue to support a parking enforcement program.