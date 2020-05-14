Call to Artists: Virtual Juried Art Show
Thursday, May 14, 2020
|Photograph by Tracy Carson titled "Daybreak"
Call to Artists: Virtual Juried Art Show
2020 Shoreline Arts Festival (Online)
Presented by the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council
The 2020 Shoreline Arts Festival at Shoreline Community College has been cancelled, but we are bringing the much loved Juried Art Exhibit online this year. Supporting local artists is our key mission; and through this Covid-19 pandemic, we plan on doing just that – continue to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts.
The artwork will be featured online only starting June 8 – July 31, 2020. People’s Choice Award voting will take place on the planned festival weekend of Saturday, June 27th and Sunday, June 28th. We will live stream broadcast the awards ceremony at 6pm on Sunday, June 28th, 2020. A total of $850 will be awarded this year!
Enter online at CaFE
Entry Deadline: 5/25/2020
Visit website for a full prospectus and the online registration form.
REGISTRATION AND FEE
- Non-refundable entry fee (only $10 per piece this year due to online show only):
- $10 for 1 artwork; $20 for 2; $30 for 3
- Limit 3 entries per person/per category
- Entry fee must be paid at the time of registration
CATEGORIES
- 2-D Artwork (included, but not limited to paintings, drawings, prints, collage, mixed media, etc.) and
- 3-D Artwork (included, but not limited to sculpture, glass, wood, clay, fiber, etc.)
- Photography
The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts.
0 comments:
Post a Comment