Vows on the bow of a ferry for Valentine’s Day
Friday, February 14, 2020
|Vows on the bow
Photo courtesy WSDOT
What better place to celebrate love this Valentine’s Day than aboard our Puget Sound ferries?
At least one sailing will be full of love Friday, Feb. 14! On the 4:45pm departure out of Bainbridge several couples will exchange “Vows on the Bow.”
If you’re interested in getting married or renewing your vows aboard a state ferry in the future, review the policies for special occasions.
