Vows on the bow of a ferry for Valentine’s Day

Friday, February 14, 2020

Vows on the bow
Photo courtesy WSDOT

What better place to celebrate love this Valentine’s Day than aboard our Puget Sound ferries? 

At least one sailing will be full of love Friday, Feb. 14! On the 4:45pm departure out of Bainbridge several couples will exchange “Vows on the Bow.” 

If you’re interested in getting married or renewing your vows aboard a state ferry in the future, review the policies for special occasions.



Posted by DKH at 2:36 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  