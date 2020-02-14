Not Retiring – Just Moving: Drager’s Classic Cars leaving Shoreline and Seattle area after 30 Years

By Bob Junell

Drager has been in motorcycles and classic cars literally from birth having been born over his parents’ motorcycle shop in Bremerton, Washington.





His father, Otto Drager, sold motorcycle parts and accessories before becoming one of the first Harley Davidson dealers in Washington State.





Motorcycles were a family affair in Jeri's youth,

pictured here with parents Otto and Margaret.





Otto and Margaret Drager moved their business in 1950 to Seattle and remained enthusiastic bikers as well as retailers of motorcycles.



Since Jeri grew up in the motorcycle business, he “lived and breathed motorcycles seven days a week,” he stated in a recent interview.



“Everything back then was about motorcycles.



"In addition to helping in my parents, I used to race motorcycles on Friday, Saturday and Sundays.





"We would drive down to Portland to race Friday night and drive home that night to be ready to go to work the next day. Road racing was my favorite”





Jeri's first purchase - a 1935

Packard Super 8



Jeri later started his own business buying, selling and handling consignments in collector and classic cars.





His first showroom was on Dexter Avenue North and later on Aurora Avenue near Woodland Park.





The first classic he bought was a 1935 Packard Super Eight dual side mount four-door sedan in 1971.





Now, the featured cars include mostly American cars from 1940s through 1960s but not limited to these eras.





Hot rods, pickup trucks and neon signs are all part of the mix of inventory that changes frequently.





Chip Foose's 2007 Mustang Stallion

Limited Edition with 270 manufactured.





Jeri and his son Andrew sell and ship vehicles throughout the states and even overseas.



After building up his business, he relocated to Shoreline where Drager's has been since April 2000.





Drager owns the building housing his business plus Benjamin Moore Mallory Paints and formerly the legendary Jack Roberts Appliance store which closed several years ago.



Mallory Paint Store is owned by Jim Mallory and is one of 20 stores throughout Washington and Idaho.





Mallory Benjamin Moore Paint Store







“This has been a great building for us with a landlord that cares about the community,” stated Jim Mallory. They will move to the Black Pine Spas building at 7711 Lake Ballinger Way adjacent the gas station on the corner of Meridian and Lake Ballinger Way.“This has been a great building for us with a landlord that cares about the community,” stated Jim Mallory.





“Usually our colors are the best in the building. Jerry’s cool cars had some pretty hard colors to compete with!!”





The store will continue to operate for the coming months and relocate by June.





1923 Ford T Bucket 455 big block



Jeri’s son, Andrew, like his father, grew up in the business.





Born in Seattle and raised in Shoreline, Andrew has been involved in the business for most of his life.





“I spent summers in high school washing cars and sweeping the sidewalk at 49th and Aurora,” Andrew stated.





“I’ve been working full time for my dad since my college days at WSU. I took a few trips to Alaska to fish a few times, but that didn’t last long.”



While working in the family business, Andrew has had lots of flexibility.





The Drager Family includes Jeri, Joan, Andrew

11 year old Jannah and family friends.



“I’ve been able to spend a lot of time with my daughter and that most likely wouldn’t be possible working a regular 9-5 job,” he stated.





“The best part of the job is being able to see so many great cars and collections as well as attending classic car auctions.





"Working with owners who are buying, and selling has also been an enjoyable experience.”



Drager’s will relocate to a remodeled showroom in Skagit County for sales and event rentals.





Drager's famous '53 Chev pickup with 1997

Harley, both purchased in 1997 and often

seen at car shows.



The facility will also be like a museum showing his eclectic collection of vintage motorcycles, neon, and metal automotive signs, pedal cars, soapbox racers and hundreds of metal toys.





His favorites, fire engines, will line one wall.





The toy fire trucks are all red, of course, since it is both tradition and Jeri’s favorite color as is his branded vintage Chev pickup.



All are currently on display as well as vehicles for sale at his current location.





100s of automobilia, toys, and signs fill

the "Clubhouse"



For those interested in buying or selling before the move, make an appointment with Jeri or Andrew now by calling 206-533-9600.



