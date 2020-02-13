Tips for navigating the Seattle / King county Clinic Feb 13-16 at Seattle Center

Photo copyright Auston James





Consider the following when making plans to attend the SKCC ( see previous article)









The Fisher Pavilion will have security personnel patrolling the building and perimeter. The Pavilion also will be heated and includes bathrooms.



Dental services include fillings, X-rays, deep cleanings, extractions, root canals and crowns.



There’s free parking at the



Come prepared for a long day with food, comfortable clothing and any daily medications. A good book and backup cell phone battery also will come in handy.



and

A reader who has been to the clinic added this information:

Last time I went, They did do crowns as long as there is not too much damage to the tooth. They also do dentures, fillings, extractions and repairs. There was a mammogram station, acupuncture, chiropractor service, general medical advice/services, and a ton of other services.





Some people arrive earlier to increase their chances of getting care that day. The Fisher Pavilion will open at 12:30am for anyone who wants to arrive early.The Fisher Pavilion will have security personnel patrolling the building and perimeter. The Pavilion also will be heated and includes bathrooms.Dental services include fillings, X-rays, deep cleanings, extractions, root canals and crowns.There’s free parking at the Mercer St. Garage 650 3rd Ave. N Come prepared for a long day with food, comfortable clothing and any daily medications. A good book and backup cell phone battery also will come in handy. Here’s a URL to more patient information and here for FAQs (bottom third for patient-specific questions) about the SKCC.

Thursday and Friday are the least attended days, so it offers the best chance for people to get a ticket if they are able to take time off work. Saturday and Sunday are the highest demand days.The SKCC begins giving out tickets at 5am each morning inside the Fisher Pavilion (just off of 2nd Avenue North and Thomas Street).