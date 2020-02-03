Special LFP Planning Commission hearing and meeting re code amendment for parking structures in Town Center
Monday, February 3, 2020
|The rectangle is the probable location of the
Sound Transit parking garage in Town Center,
next to City Hall.
Draft drawing from Merlone Geier
The Lake Forest Park Planning Commission will hold a public hearing and special meeting on February 11, 2020 regarding proposed code amendments pertaining to parking structures in the Town Center Zone.
The focus is on the one that is being planned by Sound Transit for the Town Center site as part of the implementation of the Sound Transit 3 ("ST3") high capacity transit system expansion approved by the voters in November 2016.
The Planning Commission’s meeting on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 will begin at 6:00pm and the public hearing will commence shortly thereafter
The meeting will be held at the Lake Forest Park City Hall, 17425 Ballinger Way NE. Written and verbal testimony will be accepted during the public hearing.
The public hearing is intended primarily to provide an opportunity for public testimony regarding draft code amendments and potential alternatives regarding the following topics:
More information and comment information here
The Planning Commission’s meeting on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 will begin at 6:00pm and the public hearing will commence shortly thereafter
The meeting will be held at the Lake Forest Park City Hall, 17425 Ballinger Way NE. Written and verbal testimony will be accepted during the public hearing.
The public hearing is intended primarily to provide an opportunity for public testimony regarding draft code amendments and potential alternatives regarding the following topics:
- LFPMC 18.42.090 Freestanding parking structure – setbacks, façade alignment, footprint, base height, bonus height, exceptions to base height and bonus height, pedestrian access and safety, parking decks, parking ramps, stall dimensions, bicycle use, elevators and stairwells, lighting, signage, mixed use development, and public benefits.
- LFPMC 18.42.100 Town Center design guidelines – guidelines for freestanding parking structures to blend with other nearby buildings, integrate public use and explore new build technologies, ground floor active use, stairwells and elevators as architectural features.
- LFPMC 18.42.110 Administration – processing an application for Design Review in the Town Center zone.
- LFPMC 18.42.170 Development Agreement use in Town Center - provisions in Chapter 18.42 LFPMC that may not be amended by a Development Agreement.
- Chapter 18.72 LFPMC Development Agreement - inclusion of general development agreement provisions including terms and conditions, public hearings, recommendations, decisions, amendments, consistency and flexibility, and police powers.
- Chapter 2.41 LFPMC- Design Review Board - the creation of a Design Review Board to review and make recommendations regarding Major Town Center Design Review applications.
More information and comment information here
0 comments:
Post a Comment