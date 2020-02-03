Bring the kids to the Shoreline Rotary meeting Wednesday morning

Author Nancy Strom will be at

Shoreline Rotary Wednesday







The meeting starts at 7:00am with breakfast and camaraderie; the formal program starts at 7:30am.

Perhaps it's been a long time since you thought about talking animals. Or maybe you are the lucky keeper of small children in your life, and you think about talking animals all the time!

In either case, we think you're going to enjoy a fun half hour with Nancy Strom, author of "Scooter and Friends Take a Vacation," featuring Scooter and her friends Murphy, Betsy and Bandit.





The simple premise of the book is that "a red fox pup, a hedgehog, a beaver, and a raccoon go on their first vacation, and while on their trek they encounter a bit more adventure than they originally anticipated."





But underlying the storyline is a celebration of diversity and inclusion that "rewards teamwork, shows the value of listening (and) taking advice, and to not be afraid to try something new."





The website for the book says " 'Scooter and Friends Take a Vacation' is a fun romp for children and adults of all ages, and includes some valuable life lessons."





Bring your favorite kid to meet and hear Nancy Strom if you like - all family members and friends welcome!












