Shoreline resident Joe Cunningham appointed to King County Board for Developmental Disabilities

L-R: Jim Ott, new board colleague Steven Andrews, Cunningham, and Holly Woo.

Thank you Chair Kathy Lambert, Councilmembers Reagan Dunn, Jeanne Kohl-Welles, Joe McDermott, and Girmay Zahilay for confirming my nomination and Councilmembers Rod Dembowski and Claudia Balducci for sponsoring my appointment motion.

I look forward to serving.

Shoreline resident Joe Cunningham was confirmed February 5, 2020 by the King County Community Health and Housing Committee for a position on King County Board for Developmental DisabilitiesThe Board for Developmental Disabilities is a 15-member citizen advisory board that provides oversight of community services for children with developmental delays, adults with developmental disabilities, and their families.The board develops plans for developmental disability services, advises on funding priorities, and advocates for increases in funding and improvements in services. Board members include family advocates, self-advocates, professionals and interested citizens.