Valentine's theme for February Kiwanis dinner meeting





The Grill is located at the SW corner of 125th Street and Aurora Avenue. The evening will begin with a meal served by the restaurant.



After the meal, those in attendance will be invited to share their favorite memories of Valentines day, such as their best or worst Valentine's day, how they met their significant other, etc.





They can also enjoy Valentine's candy and read a brief history of Valentine's Day.





Carroll Goering will make a short presentation about The American Legion Life Changer Award, which has been awarded annually beginning in 2012.





During that time, seven members of our Kiwanis Club have played important roles in the award program.









All Kiwanis members and members of the public are welcome to attend. Attendees who are not Kiwanis members are





During the presentation, those in attendance will be invited to identify those seven members.All Kiwanis members and members of the public are welcome to attend. Attendees who are not Kiwanis members are requested to RSVP



