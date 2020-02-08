"Rally for the Trees" on Saturday Feb 8 at Noon
Saturday, February 8, 2020
|Protestors along the street where all the
trees are at risk of being removed to meet
code requirements for sidewalk width
Photo courtesy Save Shoreline Trees
|Some of the protestors at Friday's rally
Photo courtesy Save Shoreline Trees
Residents of Shoreline are asking the City to amend the WSDOT permit requirement that will cause the removal of 133 trees along Dayton Ave N, N 160th St, and N 155th St.
“Rally for the Trees” will take place again on Saturday, February 8 at Noon. All are welcome.
Bring your own sign or hold one of Save Shoreline Trees' signs.
Save Shoreline Trees is a Washington State Non-Profit Corporation dedicated to the preservation of tall trees in Shoreline.
