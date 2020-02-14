Shoreline dentist retires after 40 years in practice; associate takes over practice
Friday, February 14, 2020
|Dr. Henricksen is on the far left and Dr. Sekijima is second from the right in the green sweater.
After almost 40 years in practice, Scott Henricksen DDS Dentistry, has retired.
Dr. Henricksen started his dental practice in the Phinney Ridge neighborhood of Seattle following graduation from the University of Washington School of Dentistry in 1980.
In 1994, design and construction of the current facility was completed and Dr. Henricksen moved his practice to Shoreline.
Henricksen and his wife Karen have lived in Shoreline since 1982. They have three children and two grandchildren.
Besides Dr. Henricksen being a local practitioner for many years, the new owner and previous associate dentist, Dr. Jayna Sekijima, is now assuming sole ownership of the practice. She also has strong ties to Shoreline; for example, her husband graduated from King’s and they live in the area with their young children. Dr. Sekijima also has a very generous spirit and gives back to the community.
We are very proud of our accomplished dentists, how Dr. Henricksen has had such a long and successful career and we are excited for Dr. Sekijima’s new venture into ownership, Working more will only serve to highlight her incredible skill level and attention to detail.
The practice is located at 701 N 182nd St, Shoreline 98133.
See the website for more information.
