Shoreline dentist retires after 40 years in practice; associate takes over practice

Dr. Henricksen is on the far left and Dr. Sekijima is second from the right in the green sweater.

After almost 40 years in practice, Scott Henricksen DDS Dentistry, has retired.

Dr. Henricksen started his dental practice in the Phinney Ridge neighborhood of Seattle following graduation from the University of Washington School of Dentistry in 1980.





In 1994, design and construction of the current facility was completed and Dr. Henricksen moved his practice to Shoreline.





Henricksen and his wife Karen have lived in Shoreline since 1982. They have three children and two grandchildren.