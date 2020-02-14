Obituary: Margaret (Maggie) Mae Hopper 1924-2019

Margaret (Maggie) Mae Hopper, 95, passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior on December 7, 2019 leaving a life well lived.





Maggie Hopper

After a brief company transfer to Tucker, GA, Ken and Maggie settled back in the greater Seattle area in 1967. In 1969, the family relocated to Olympia, WA where Maggie became very involved with her church and area groups such as the Seattle Children’s Orthopedic Guild.



Maggie was suddenly widowed in March, 1982, at the young age of 57 when she lost her dear Ken. It changed life significantly, but Maggie remained strong in her faith and ministry to others. She cared for her mother into her later years until her death in 1999.



Maggie relocated back to the Seattle area in 1999 where she could be closer to her daughter’s family and enjoy the following years with grandchildren and dear friends. She was a constant sideline presence at her grandchildren’s sporting events as well as attending their music concerts and numerous school events.



Maggie is survived by and will be deeply missed by her daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Dale Lydin, grandchildren Daniel Lydin and Kate Lydin, all from the greater Seattle area; brothers and sisters-in-law Dwayne and Shirley Head of San Luis Obispo, CA and Bill and Florence Head of Bloomington, MN; as well as numerous nephews and nieces. In addition to her parents and husband, Maggie was predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law Merwin and Dolores Head.









Born on June 6, 1924 in Williston, ND, to William (Guy) and Sophie Head, Maggie’s years through high school were lived in Malta, Montana after her father’s job relocation. She enjoyed those years with her one-year-younger brother Merwin as well as brothers Dwayne and Bill who were born 12 and 13 years later. All three were her pride and joy.After graduating from Malta High School in 1942, Maggie left Malta for St. Paul, Minnesota to attend St. Paul Bible Institute. Homesickness soon returned Maggie to Malta until friends beckoned her to Seattle where she began her career. She attended both Simpson Bible Institute and a local business school while in Seattle.Maggie used her vocal gift in many ways throughout her life. She used her trained voice doing local choir and solo work as well as singing with the Melody Trio which had a weekly radio program in the 40’s and 50’s in Seattle on KTW1250. She used her gift to minister to many in various churches and other locations. She spoke fondly of singing in the Billy Graham Crusade choirs in Seattle in 1951 and Tacoma in 1983.In 1960, while working as a bookkeeper for Northwest Builders’ Hardware, Maggie met Kenneth H. Hopper. They married in 1961 and welcomed daughter Elizabeth (Beth) Ann in 1963. It was then that Maggie switched from career bookkeeper to volunteer and homemaker.