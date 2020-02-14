2020 Shoreline Short Short Film Festival: That’s a wrap on year 4

Lorie Hoffman and Kevin Sheen from the Arts Council









The winning filmmakers were honored with impressive (but fragile) handmade Golden Sasquatch statues and cash prizes, and the audience voted for their favorite film to win the People’s Choice Award!





After party at Monka Brewing Company



It was so inspiring to see all of these wonderful films and filmmakers in the same room with such a supportive and energized community.





The night also included a brief Q / A session with the attending filmmakers and an awards ceremony with a few special presenters including Mary Brueggeman, Sarah Cohen, Jack Malek, and Shoreline City Councilmember Betsy Robertson.









Thank you to everyone who made it out! We look forward to another fun event next year.

Congratulations to our 2020 Golden Sasquatch winners!



Best Picture: Black Champagne by Jeremiah Williams, Kenya Crawford, Karahn Crawford-Cole, Fadjar Kurnia, and Rafico Lingga





Best Comedy: Cuddle by John Helde, Constanze Villines, and Adeline Colangelo



Best Student Film: Lactose Intolerant by Ruby Chisham, James Brammer, Zac Pie, and Zoë Smith



Best General Film: Funny and Fearless: Amin Lakhani by Deborah Tahara



Best Music Video: Violin Tsunami by Mike and Julia McCoy, Music By Kishi Bashi





People's Choice Award: HALO by Jeff Schick and Steven Lang



And a very special thank you to all of the volunteers for their wonderful help!



This event was sponsored by Jack Malek of Windermere, the Shoreline Film Office, and the Shoreline Community College.











Thanks to our partners: The City of Shoreline, the City of Lake Forest Park, HollyShorts Film Festival, the Seattle Film Summit, and the Seattle International Film Festival.



Want to submit a film for next year? The call for submissions will open on November 1, 2020 on



Want to submit a film for next year? The call for submissions will open on November 1, 2020 on FilmFreeway.com. The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts.

Photos and text courtesy Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Arts Council





