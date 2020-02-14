AG Ferguson’s bill banning solitary confinement as punishment for juveniles passes House with bipartisan support

Washington State Attorney General

Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s agency-request legislation to ban solitary confinement as a punitive practice for juveniles passed the Washington State House of Representatives Thursday, in a strong bipartisan vote of 76-20.





Studies have shown solitary confinement to be both emotionally and psychologically damaging for youth, as well as ineffective at improving behavior.









Signing on to the bill were Reps. Lauren Davis and Cindy Ryu from the 32nd LD (Shoreline) and Reps. Javier Valdez and Gerry Pollet from the 46th LD (Lake Forest Park)



“We must reform our criminal justice system to reduce recidivism,” Ferguson said. “Doing away with practices that evidence shows do not work, and actually make it harder to rehabilitate youth, is common sense. I remain deeply appreciative of the diverse, bipartisan coalition that has come together to support this legislation.”

“Solitary confinement has no place in juvenile facilities,” Rep. Peterson said. “It traumatizes youth and hurts their ability to learn and grow into adults who are effectively re-integrated into society. I’m proud to have helped pass this bill.”



Ferguson’s legislation places restrictions on the use of room confinement and isolation in youth detention facilities, but it does not prohibit those tools. The legislation requires that the use of isolation and room confinement be limited to a period of no more than four hours, and only for the purpose of safety. Moreover, the bill requires institutions to document any use of isolation or room confinement.



Fergusons’ legislation applies to both county and state facilities.



Ferguson’s legislation is supported by several organizations, including the Washington Department of Children, Youth and Families, the American Civil Liberties Union, TeamChild, Columbia Legal Services and King County. Ten states, including California and Texas have passed similar laws.





There is a growing national consensus that placing juveniles in solitary confinement is inhumane and does not improve behavior.