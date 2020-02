Sen. Jesse Salomon: Our country has a gun violence public health problem

State Sen. Jesse Salomon D-32









I am the prime sponsor of a bill, Over a half million concealed pistol licenses (CPLs) have been issued in Washington state. Yet state law does not require any safety training prior to issuing a CPL. Safety training prior to issuing a CPL is a requirement in other states like Texas Nebraska , and Florida , to name just a few.I am the prime sponsor of a bill, Senate Bill 6294 , that will align Washington’s laws on issuing CPLs with the common practice in over two dozen other states . A CPL applicant will need to have taken a recognized firearms safety training program within the last five years.







basic firearms safety;

firearms and children;

safe storage, handling and transfer;

suicide prevention; and

successful live-fire exercises.

Recognizing the role that firearms play in self-defense, the bill exempts anyone protected by a domestic violence restraining order from having to pay CPL permit fees.



Course topics must include:





















Firearms play an important role in self-defense. However, there is no question our country has a gun violence public health problem with nearly 40,000 people dying every year from gunfire Sen. Jesse Salomon State Senator, 32nd Legislative District, Shoreline, NW Seattle, SW Edmonds, Woodway, part of Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.