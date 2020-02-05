Sen. Jesse Salomon: Our country has a gun violence public health problem
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
|State Sen. Jesse Salomon D-32
Over a half million concealed pistol licenses (CPLs) have been issued in Washington state. Yet state law does not require any safety training prior to issuing a CPL. Safety training prior to issuing a CPL is a requirement in other states like Texas, Nebraska, and Florida, to name just a few.
I am the prime sponsor of a bill, Senate Bill 6294, that will align Washington’s laws on issuing CPLs with the common practice in over two dozen other states. A CPL applicant will need to have taken a recognized firearms safety training program within the last five years.
Course topics must include:
Recognizing the role that firearms play in self-defense, the bill exempts anyone protected by a domestic violence restraining order from having to pay CPL permit fees.
The bill was voted out of committee and is awaiting a vote by the full Senate.
- basic firearms safety;
- firearms and children;
- safe storage, handling and transfer;
- suicide prevention; and
- successful live-fire exercises.
