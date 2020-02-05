Sen. Jesse Salomon: Our country has a gun violence public health problem

Wednesday, February 5, 2020

State Sen. Jesse Salomon D-32
Firearms play an important role in self-defense. However, there is no question our country has a gun violence public health problem with nearly 40,000 people dying every year from gunfire.

Over a half million concealed pistol licenses (CPLs) have been issued in Washington state. Yet state law does not require any safety training prior to issuing a CPL. Safety training prior to issuing a CPL is a requirement in other states like Texas, Nebraska, and Florida, to name just a few.

I am the prime sponsor of a bill, Senate Bill 6294, that will align Washington’s laws on issuing CPLs with the common practice in over two dozen other states. A CPL applicant will need to have taken a recognized firearms safety training program within the last five years. 

Course topics must include:
  • basic firearms safety;
  • firearms and children;
  • safe storage, handling and transfer;
  • suicide prevention; and
  • successful live-fire exercises.

Recognizing the role that firearms play in self-defense, the bill exempts anyone protected by a domestic violence restraining order from having to pay CPL permit fees.

The bill was voted out of committee and is awaiting a vote by the full Senate.

Sen. Jesse Salomon State Senator, 32nd Legislative District, Shoreline, NW Seattle, SW Edmonds, Woodway, part of Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.




