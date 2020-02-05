Free collage workshops at Gallery in LFP
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
The Gallery at Town Center Presents:
Free Collage Workshop with Elsa Bouman
Saturday, February 15, 12-2pm
Join artist Elsa Bouman for FREE Collage Workshops throughout the year at the Gallery at Town Center. Come together with your community to meet new people, have fun and create art!
All materials provided. All ages welcome.
The Gallery is located in the Town Center at Lake Forest Park, lower level at the foot of the escalator, below Third Place Books. While you’re at the workshop stop into the gallery and check out what we have in stock. Everything is hand-crafted by local artists. Support the Arts Council by shopping local!
2020 Workshop Dates and Themes
Saturdays, 12pm-2pm
- February 15: Diversity and Love
- May 9: 2020 World Collage Day
- October 24: Seasonal and Holiday
February 15th, 12-2pm: A celebration of love and diversity through collage card making. Create Valentine collages that encompass more than just friends and family. Colorful papers and a myriad of diverse images will be provided along with glue sticks, scissors, and foundation cards.
Love is a universal energy, not just an emotion between two people. Being kind is to love, to listen is to love, to feed people is to love, to be hopeful, compassionate, grateful and brave is to love. Caring for the earth, her waters and the “Family of Man” is to love.
Elsa Bouman is a former graphic designer originally from Oakland, CA, who currently resides in Lake Forest Park. For the past 25 years she has taught art, fiber art and other crafts. “Whether teaching or creating art, it is where I find my truest self.”
The Gallery at Town Center is a program of the Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Arts Council and is located inside the Lake Forest Park Town Center on the lower level. 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155.
The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts.
