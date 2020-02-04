Death notices December 1 - 31, 2019
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
|Painting by Chrystine Westphal
Obituaries extracted from The Seattle Times and other sources
Gary Bruce Voerman 1947 - 2019 Worked for Environmental Protection Agency and Environmental Division at City Light. Vietnam veteran medical corps. Asked for remembrances to the Shoreline Community College Foundation.
Jason Christopher Johnson 1976 - 2019 Huge hydroplane and Seafair fan and collector of memorabilia. Particularly loved the fireworks from the water. Died after a long illness. Remembrances to St. Mark Catholic church in Shoreline.
Janet Gretta Stimson 1949 - 2019 Shoreline resident, she was a m ember of the Equity Actors' Association and performed in theaters throughout the West Coast. After the birth of her son she continued her artistic career composing songs and musicals, and writing and illustrating children's books which can be found on her website. Memorial service held at St. Luke Catholic church in Shoreline.
Nancy McKay Burton age 88 Lake Forest Park resident was competitive throughout life - athlete, intellectual and professional - before women were acknowledged as relevant.
Eva Marie Rainforth 1922 - 2019 Lake Forest Park resident was born in Nebraska and experienced the Dust Bowl first hand. Married her high school sweetheart Richard after he graduated from flight school. Their honeymoon was interrupted when Richard was called to active duty in the South Pacific. They were in the Marine Corps for 31 years, retiring to Washington where Eva began a career as a wedding planner at LFP Presbyterian Church.
James William Harryman age 83 Began his teaching and coaching career at Shoreline High School. He moved to Bellevue College as their first Athletic Director and first Baseball coach. Many athletic honors followed including WIAA Hall of Fame. He worked to develop the Bellevue College Foundation and was president of the Bellevue Rotary.
Patrick Callahan Supplee 1999 - 2019 Patrick, age 20, of Shoreline and Gig Harbor, died unexpectedly. He attended Shorecrest and Peninsula High Schools.
Jean Helen (Morgan) Jacobs 1924 - 2019 Funeral mass held at St. Luke Catholic church and burial at Holyrood Cemetery in Shoreline.
Richard Loyd Marshall age 85 Pharmacist, sailor, musician, photographer, dance roller-skater, traveler, and volunteer. Organized the first block watch in Lake Forest Park and was a Crime Watch volunteer. He was an active precinct committeeman. As a sailor he volunteered to do Coast Guard inspections. Belonged to the Edmonds Yacht Club.
Donald Raymond Doyle 1923 - 2019 Shoreline resident was a Senior Cartographer in the Oceanography Department at the University of Washington and a Marine Corps veteran. UW alum and Husky fan.
Hannelore "Lori" (Schulz) Cunningham 1948 - 2019 Lori worked for the Shoreline School District for 29 years and lived in Lake Forest Park since 1986. (See obituary)
Dawn Luann Morton 1940 - 2019 She raised her children in Shoreline and participated in their activities and schools. With her second husband, she was active in the Shoreline Free Methodist Church.
Roderick (Rod) A. McDonald 1935 - 2019 He was a medic in the National Guard. He was a runner who explored natural trails around the state. Director of R/D for Georgia Pacific Labs in the 80s. Services were held at St. Mark's Catholic church in Shoreline.
0 comments:
Post a Comment