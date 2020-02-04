Death notices December 1 - 31, 2019

Gary Bruce Voerman  1947 - 2019  Worked for Environmental Protection Agency and Environmental Division at City Light. Vietnam veteran medical corps. Asked for remembrances to the Shoreline Community College Foundation.

Jason Christopher Johnson  1976 - 2019  Huge hydroplane and Seafair fan and collector of memorabilia. Particularly loved the fireworks from the water. Died after a long illness. Remembrances to St. Mark Catholic church in Shoreline.

Janet Gretta Stimson  1949 - 2019  Shoreline resident, she was a m ember of the Equity Actors' Association and performed in theaters throughout the West Coast. After the birth of her son she continued her artistic career composing songs and musicals, and writing and illustrating children's books which can be found on her website. Memorial service held at St. Luke Catholic church in Shoreline.

Nancy McKay Burton  age 88  Lake Forest Park resident was competitive throughout life -  athlete, intellectual and professional -  before women were acknowledged as relevant.

Eva Marie Rainforth  1922 - 2019  Lake Forest Park resident was born in Nebraska and experienced the Dust Bowl first hand. Married her high school sweetheart Richard after he graduated from flight school. Their honeymoon was interrupted when Richard was called to active duty in the South Pacific. They were in the Marine Corps for 31 years, retiring to Washington where Eva began a career as a wedding planner at LFP Presbyterian Church.

James William Harryman  age 83  Began his teaching and coaching career at Shoreline High School. He moved to Bellevue College as their first Athletic Director and first Baseball coach. Many athletic honors followed including WIAA Hall of Fame. He worked to develop the Bellevue College Foundation and was president of the Bellevue Rotary.

Patrick Callahan Supplee  1999 - 2019  Patrick, age 20, of Shoreline and Gig Harbor, died unexpectedly. He attended Shorecrest and Peninsula High Schools.

Jean Helen (Morgan) Jacobs  1924 - 2019  Funeral mass held at St. Luke Catholic church and burial at Holyrood Cemetery in Shoreline.

Richard Loyd Marshall  age 85  Pharmacist, sailor, musician, photographer, dance roller-skater, traveler, and volunteer.  Organized the first block watch in Lake Forest Park and was a Crime Watch volunteer. He was an active precinct committeeman. As a sailor he volunteered to do Coast Guard inspections. Belonged to the Edmonds Yacht Club.

Donald Raymond Doyle  1923 - 2019  Shoreline resident was a Senior Cartographer in the Oceanography Department at the University of Washington and a Marine Corps veteran. UW alum and Husky fan.

Hannelore "Lori" (Schulz) Cunningham  1948 - 2019  Lori worked for the Shoreline School District for 29 years and lived in Lake Forest Park since 1986.  (See obituary)

Dawn Luann Morton  1940 - 2019  She raised her children in Shoreline and participated in their activities and schools. With her second husband, she was active in the Shoreline Free Methodist Church.

Roderick (Rod) A. McDonald  1935 - 2019  He was a medic in the National Guard. He was a runner who explored natural trails around the state. Director of R/D for Georgia Pacific Labs in the 80s. Services were held at St. Mark's Catholic church in Shoreline.



