Ferry and commuter trains delayed after train sideswipes truck in Edmonds
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
|The aftermath of the truck-tanker car collision Tuesday morning
Photo courtesy Edmonds police
Ferry and commuter train service were both delayed and vehicle traffic to and from the Edmonds waterfront was blocked on both Dayton and Main Streets after a truck was sideswiped while driving on a private access road Tuesday morning, Edmonds police said.
The truck — driven by an 82-year-old Edmonds man — was traveling southbound on the road at 5:04am when it was hit by a southbound tanker train, Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Shane Hawley said. Following the incident, the driver was able to get out of the vehicle, then walked to nearby Dayton Street, where police found him. There were no signs of impairment, but police don’t know why the man was driving along the tracks, Hawley added.
The man was transported to Harborview Medical Center but his injuries did not appear to be life threatening, South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes said.
The private access road is one of two that run along either side of the railroad tracks from Daley Street southbound, and is owned by BNSF. The road on the east side ends at Woodway, but the gravel road on the west side — on which the man was traveling — ends after about 1,200 feet, Hawley explained. That is where the truck was stopped when the train arrived, sideswiping his vehicle.
The train blocked access to the Washington State ferries Edmonds-Kingston terminal, causing delays in early-morning sailings, and also resulted in delays to Sounder commuter train service. Following an investigation into the incident and track inspection, the train was moved at 7:04am, and ferry, train and vehicle traffic resumed.
