Everything’s Coming Up Roses! Seattle Rose Society seminars at Sky Nursery

Tuesday, February 4, 2020
Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Sky Nursery from 10:00am – 3:00pm
Join rosarians from the Seattle Rose Society for a full day of rose mania. An affiliate of the American Rose Society, the Seattle Rose Society has been promoting — and growing — roses here since 1913!
Among other activities, the Rose Society helped plan the Woodland Park Zoo Rose Garden (now a nationally recognized site with over 300 varieties), and every June they hold a Rose Show in which local rosarians and amateurs can compete.
The Rose Society will hold seminars on specific aspects of rose growing, and experts will be available to share their enthusiasm throughout the day.
Come for one of the seminars, or come for the full day!
- 10am - Rose Pruning: Roses require yearly pruning to perform their best. Learn the basics for each kind of rose.
- 11am - Rose Selection: Over a century’s experience goes into these top picks for the Northwest.
- 1pm - Planting, Mulching, Feeding, and Fertilizing: Roses reward proper care with lavish blooms!
- 2pm - Disease Control: Learn how to prevent problems, and the gentlest treatment options.
Sky Nursery 18528 Aurora Ave N Shoreline WA 98133 206-546-4851
