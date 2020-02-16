Seattle Genealogical Society celebrates the 100th anniversary of Women's Suffrage in Washington

Sunday, February 16, 2020

This year the Seattle Genealogical Society is commemorating the 100th anniversary of Women's Suffrage with educational opportunities including:

Second Saturday Lectures

 Digging Deeper Workshops

 Women's Suffrage in Your Family History

  • Resource Guide - tools and resources to conduct your genealogical research

 Visit the SGS library to view the pop-up exhibit from the National Archives on display from February 4 - 13 and other informational displays throughout the year.

Join us on a path of exploration. Learn to access and use genealogical tools and techniques to successfully discover your female ancestors and share their stories. Learn about the expanding civic role of women, explore the changes in their lives and that of their families and communities, culminating in the passage of the 19th Amendment.

The women's suffrage story is long, complex and unique to each state. 

For example, did you know that the women of Washington Territory could vote for several years before becoming a state? 
Later, Washington state played a pivotal role in suffrage at the national level. 

A great starting place to gain an understanding of suffrage in Washington state is by viewing the timeline produced by Washington State Historical Society.

​See all of our upcoming events on the SGS Calendar of Events.



