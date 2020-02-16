Wednesday at LFP Rotary: Voter Registration and changes to the Washington State Presidential Primary Election

Sunday, February 16, 2020

Speakers at Wednesday's LFP Rotary Breakfast meeting will discuss Voter Registration and changes to the Washington State Presidential Primary Election

Wednesday, February 19, 2020, 7:10 - 8:30am, Lake Forest Park Presbyterian Church, 17440 Brookside Blvd NE, Lake Forest Park 98155.

Speakers Judy Deiro and Sarah Phillips from The League of Women Voters of Washington State.

The League envisions a democracy where every person has the desire, the right, the knowledge, and the confidence to participate. The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization. They encourage the informed and active participation of citizens in government.



