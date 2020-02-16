Photos: The flowers say it's spring

Sunday, February 16, 2020

Photo by Lee Lageschulte

No matter that it's the middle of February - the flowers say it's spring.

Photo by Lee Lageschulte

Apparently it's the amount of light, not the time of year. This rhody is in full bloom in Richmond Beach. I have the same variety in central Shoreline and the buds aren't even showing color.

I have jonquils that sent up green shoots before the snow. They took a break during the snow and cold weather but now the green shoots are a foot high.

Photo by Lee Lageschulte


Spring is coming. What's that phrase? The harbinger of spring. I always thought that harbinger was an ugly sounding word for such a lovely concept.

DKH



Posted by DKH at 3:50 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  