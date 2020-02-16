Photos: The flowers say it's spring

Photo by Lee Lageschulte

No matter that it's the middle of February - the flowers say it's spring.

Photo by Lee Lageschulte





I have jonquils that sent up green shoots before the snow. They took a break during the snow and cold weather but now the green shoots are a foot high.





Photo by Lee Lageschulte









Spring is coming. What's that phrase? The harbinger of spring. I always thought that harbinger was an ugly sounding word for such a lovely concept.





DKH











Apparently it's the amount of light, not the time of year. This rhody is in full bloom in Richmond Beach. I have the same variety in central Shoreline and the buds aren't even showing color.