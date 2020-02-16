Home Composting 101 Saturday at Sky
Sunday, February 16, 2020
|Worm bin
Saturday, February 22nd 11 am to 12:30pm
Home Composting 101
Hannah Madrone
Composting is an efficient and surprisingly simple way to recycle everything from food scraps to fallen leaves into high-quality, nutrient-rich soil that plants love.
Whether you want to start a small worm bin under your kitchen sink, get the most out of your compost tumbler, or a construct a three-bin yard waste system, this workshop will help you get started.
Find out what composting styles might be right for you, and get decomposing!
Sky Nursery 18528 Aurora Ave N Shoreline WA 98133 206-546-4851
