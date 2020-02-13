Jobs: City of Shoreline - 24 day camp leader positions

City of Shoreline

June 22nd – August 21st

Additional one day camp training June 13th

Monday thru Friday | between the hours of 7:00 AM - 6:00 PM

December 21st - January 1st

Provide direct instruction, leadership and supervision at Camp Shoreline Summer Camp and School's Out Day Camps taking place during Shoreline School District School year breaks for children (ages 5-12). Assist in planning activities and lead participants in a variety of activities, including visual and performing arts, sports, creative movement, team and individual games and special events. Position will work a maximum of 40 hours each week during summer camp and school year break camps with planning hours, as needed, prior to camps.









Twenty four (24) Day Camp Leader positions are availableThis position is open until filled, first review March 11thDEFINITIONThis seasonal position is for our Camp Shoreline Summer Camp and School's Out Day Camp programs. Below is an example of the annual schedule.