Jobs: City of Shoreline - 24 day camp leader positions
Thursday, February 13, 2020
City of Shoreline
Extra Help - Day Camp Leader
Twenty four (24) Day Camp Leader positions are available
This position is open until filled, first review March 11th
DEFINITION
This seasonal position is for our Camp Shoreline Summer Camp and School's Out Day Camp programs. Below is an example of the annual schedule.
- June 22nd – August 21st
- Additional one day camp training June 13th
- Monday thru Friday | between the hours of 7:00 AM - 6:00 PM
- December 21st - January 1st
Scope of Work:
Provide direct instruction, leadership and supervision at Camp Shoreline Summer Camp and School's Out Day Camps taking place during Shoreline School District School year breaks for children (ages 5-12). Assist in planning activities and lead participants in a variety of activities, including visual and performing arts, sports, creative movement, team and individual games and special events. Position will work a maximum of 40 hours each week during summer camp and school year break camps with planning hours, as needed, prior to camps.
