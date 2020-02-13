Built on community support, the ICHS Lunar New Year 5K is coming up soon

Join a rat race that promotes good health and makes a difference.





The International Community Health Services (ICHS) will host the 2020 Lunar New Year 5k Walk / Run in Shoreline in just over a week.





As a community driven charity 5k to support health services for community members who could not otherwise afford them, the City of Shoreline and numerous Shoreline businesses have generously sponsored and donated to the event.









Presenting Sponsors:

City of Shoreline

Aurora Rents Bronze Sponsor:

Aurora Borealis





Community Donors and Partners:



Central Market

Bronze Sponsor:Community Donors and Partners:

One Cup Coffee



Starbucks on 185th



Streetzeria at the Beach















The Lunar New Year 5k takes place along Shoreline's Interurban Trail on Sunday, February 23, 2020 in celebration of the Year of the Rat.









Registration is online



Registration is $35 and attendees under the age of 14 or 65 and older can participate for free. Participants will receive a time chip, bib, Lunar New Year 5k tee-shirt and other special giveaways from ICHS, sponsors and vendors. Day-of-registration is $50 while space lasts.



Free parking is available at Shoreline City Hall, KeyBank on 175th Ave, and the ICHS Shoreline Clinic.



For more information or to learn how to become an event volunteer, email:







Festivities will include a traditional lion dance for good fortune and firecrackers to chase away evil spirits in honor of the Lunar New Year, the most important Chinese holiday.

Registration is $35 and attendees under the age of 14 or 65 and older can participate for free. Participants will receive a time chip, bib, Lunar New Year 5k tee-shirt and other special giveaways from ICHS, sponsors and vendors. Day-of-registration is $50 while space lasts.

Free parking is available at Shoreline City Hall, KeyBank on 175th Ave, and the ICHS Shoreline Clinic.

For more information or to learn how to become an event volunteer, email: foundation@ichs.com

International Community Health Services (ICHS) provides culturally and linguistically appropriate health services to improve the wellness of King County's diverse people and communities. ICHS's commitment to health equity includes supporting safer neighborhoods, nutritious foods, green spaces, jobs, housing and economic opportunity.

Since its founding in 1973, ICHS has grown from a single storefront clinic in Seattle's Chinatown-International District with deep roots in the Asian Pacific Islander community, to a regional health care provider employing more than 600 people and serving nearly 32,000 patients at 11 clinic locations.












