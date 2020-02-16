Fantasy and Pacific NW reality at Third Place Books this week

Two authors during this short holiday week at Third Place Books, Town Center, Lake Forest Park, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.









Wednesday, February 19 at 7pm





Saturday, February 22 at 6pm

Linsey Miller

In Conversation with Julia Ember and Margaret Owen

Belle Revolte



Emilie is desperate to escape her noble roots and serve her country as a physician, and Annette will do anything to study the magical arts normally reserved for nobles. So they swap lives. However, when their nation instigates a frivolous war, they conspire to end it—whatever the costs.











