Fantasy and Pacific NW reality at Third Place Books this week

Sunday, February 16, 2020

Two authors during this short holiday week at Third Place Books, Town Center, Lake Forest Park, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.


Wednesday, February 19 at 7pm
Melissa Anne Peterson
In Conversation with Jonathan Evison
Vera Violet

Set against the backdrop of a decaying Pacific Northwest lumber town, Vera Violet is a debut that explores themes of poverty, violence, and environmental degradation as played out in the young lives of a group of close-knit friends. Melissa Anne Peterson's voice is powerful and poetic, her vision unflinching.


Saturday, February 22 at 6pm
Linsey Miller
In Conversation with Julia Ember and Margaret Owen
Belle Revolte

Emilie is desperate to escape her noble roots and serve her country as a physician, and Annette will do anything to study the magical arts normally reserved for nobles. So they swap lives. However, when their nation instigates a frivolous war, they conspire to end it—whatever the costs.




