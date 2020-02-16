Woodsy Lake Forest Park home featured in Seattle Times article

Sunday, February 16, 2020

Woody Lake Forest Park house

“If the rule is you don’t mix wood, this home breaks that many, many times,” Wallace says. 
“There’s probably some species of wood I missed, but I don’t know what it is.”

Architect Roger Wallace designed a home - and furniture - for himself in Lake Forest Park and used every kind of wood he could lay hands on.

Waterfall Bubinga from Africa
Curly cherry from Maine
Paldao (from Indonesia and New Guinea), with African Zerbrawood trim
Santos Palisander, from South America
African mahogany
Rosewood
Jatoba, from South America
Western Tiger maple
Walnut burl and teak
Sapele from Africa
Caribbean mahogany

Read the article here



