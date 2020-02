Woodsy Lake Forest Park home featured in Seattle Times article

Woody Lake Forest Park house





“If the rule is you don’t mix wood, this home breaks that many, many times,” Wallace says.

“There’s probably some species of wood I missed, but I don’t know what it is.”

Architect Roger Wallace designed a home - and furniture - for himself in Lake Forest Park and used every kind of wood he could lay hands on.Waterfall Bubinga from AfricaCurly cherry from MainePaldao (from Indonesia and New Guinea), with African Zerbrawood trimSantos Palisander, from South AmericaAfrican mahoganyRosewoodJatoba, from South AmericaWestern Tiger mapleWalnut burl and teakSapele from AfricaCaribbean mahoganyRead the article here