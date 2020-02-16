Cartoon by Whitney Potter: Presidents' Day

Sunday, February 16, 2020



Presidents can be found in history books
and on the internet

P.S. Don't bother getting the mail or going to the bank
or sending your kids to school Monday.
The Senior Center is closed - it follows the school district.
City Hall and the police station admin office (in LFP) closed
Shoreline City Hall closed - no council meeting.
Your garbage / recycling etc. will be picked up.


