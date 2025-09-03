What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – September 3 - 9
Wednesday, September 3, 2025
By Kate Ledbetter, www.DestinationShoreline.com
Shoreline is full of community spirit this week, from resource fairs and book walks to live music, outdoor movies, and neighborhood potlucks. No matter your interest, supporting local causes, enjoying the arts, or gathering with neighbors, there’s something for everyone to enjoy!
Explore our weekly guide to upcoming local events. For all the upcoming Shoreline events this week visit: DestinationShoreline.com/Calendar
Destination Shoreline Featured Events of the Week:
Community Resource Fair
Friday, September 5
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Shoreline Library
Come for a resource fair serving community members in need of support. Social service providers will be available to help connect attendees with resources such as healthcare, education, legal clinics and more!
Book Walk at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden
Friday, September 5
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Kruckeberg Botanic Garden
Drop by Kruckeberg Botanic Garden, 20312 15th Ave NW, Shoreline, WA, to take a walk and read a story. As you walk the path starting at the end of the boardwalk, each panel will share the next page of the book. If you want to read the story again at home, stop by the library to check out a copy. In partnership with the Shoreline Library (KCLS) and Kruckeberg Botanic Garden.
Cheers to 5 Years of Vault 177!
Friday, September 5
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vault 177
Cheers to 5 Years Celebration at Vault 177! Friday September 5th with LIVE MUSIC from the incredibly talented Brittany Davis from 7-9pm! We are beyond excited to host a musician of her caliber in our establishment! Brittany Davis is a Seattle-based multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter, and soul innovator who was born blind and experiences music in spirit and colors. They are known for their unique style that incorporates elements of gospel, jazz, hip-hop, and R&B. Any purchase during the event, enters you to win cool Vault 177 swag like Coasters, Koozies, T-shirts, Tumblers and MORE!
Richmond Beach Community Blood Drive – Shoreline
Saturday, September 6
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Fire Safety Center
Did you know 63% of Americans are eligible to donate, yet only 3% actually donate? Let’s get that 3% up! Book an appointment at a mobile drive in Shoreline with Bloodworks Northwest and save a life. Register Here.
Outdoor Movie Night to Benefit Uncompensated Care at Seattle Children's – Lilo and Stitch
Saturday, September 6
6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Innis Arden Clubhouse
The Little Lemon Drops junior guild is sponsoring an outdoor movie night and raffle at Innis Arden Clubhouse 1430 NW 188th on September 6, 2025 to raise money for uncompensated care for the kids at Seattle Children's. We will be showing Lilo and Stitch. Dicks Burgers, snacks, and a variety of beverages will be available for purchase. Doors open at 6pm! Kindly note that children must be accompanied by adults. Please email thelittlelemondrops@gmail.com with any questions.
Ridgecrest Outdoor Movie Night – The Goonies
Saturday, September 6
6:00 PM - 10:30 PM
The Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association invites you to Movie Night 2025 on Saturday, September 6 at Paramount School Park (NE 155th & 8th Ave NE, Shoreline). This year’s feature is the classic The Goonies! Festivities kick off at 6:00 PM with community activities, live music at 7:30 PM, and the movie starting around 8:00 PM. A food truck will be on site, and everyone gets a free ice cream sandwich, so bring your blankets, chairs, family, and friends for a fun evening under the stars.
BBQ POTLUCK at Uplift Climbing
Sunday, September 7
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Uplift Climbing
It's our last neighborhood potluck of the year! Join us at Uplift to celebrate the end of summer with a big meal and a big send-off! This time our friend Ian is roasting a pig so get ready for some Kahlua Pork!! We'll be partying on Sunday 9/7 from 3p-6p. Food is free for everyone, so bring a friend, or something to share, or both! We want to feed the whole neighborhood, so come by if you're a climber or non-climber alike. Climbing, food, good community vibes -- see you there!
