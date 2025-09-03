BrickCon LEGO® Convention and art exhibition
Wednesday, September 3, 2025
Meydenbauer Center, 11100 NE 6th St, Bellevue WA 98004
Purchase tickets here
BrickCon is ready to open its doors to the public for its 24th annual event.
BrickCon is the longest running LEGO® fan convention in the world. It is not a traveling show.
We are all local volunteers who put on this event annually. This year, nearly 500 convention attendees will show off hundreds of LEGO® exhibits.
Proceeds from BrickCon go to supporting science, technology, engineering, art, and math skills in children. For more information about BrickCon, visit www.brickcon.org.
