BrickCon LEGO® Convention and art exhibition





BrickCon is a local, all volunteer event

Proceeds from BrickCon go to supporting science, technology, engineering, art, and math skills in children. For more information about BrickCon, visit





BrickCon is ready to open its doors to the public for its 24th annual event.BrickCon is the longest running LEGO® fan convention in the world. It is not a traveling show.