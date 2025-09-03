BrickCon LEGO® Convention and art exhibition

Wednesday, September 3, 2025

The Overgrowth

BrickCon LEGO® Convention and art exhibition
September 6-7, 2025
Meydenbauer Center, 11100 NE 6th St, Bellevue WA 98004

Purchase tickets here

BrickCon is ready to open its doors to the public for its 24th annual event.

BrickCon is the longest running LEGO® fan convention in the world. It is not a traveling show. 

BrickCon is a local, all volunteer event

We are all local volunteers who put on this event annually. This year, nearly 500 convention attendees will show off hundreds of LEGO® exhibits.

Proceeds from BrickCon go to supporting science, technology, engineering, art, and math skills in children. For more information about BrickCon, visit www.brickcon.org.


Posted by DKH at 3:03 AM
