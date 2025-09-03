Keeping up with COVID vaccine recommendations





FDA approved updated versions of the COVID-19 vaccine but put limits on who can receive them. The ACIP plans to meet in mid-September to make recommendations about who should receive the updated COVID vaccine.



Various U.S. medical societies like the

These recommendations may influence what insurance companies and employers cover. Ultimately, COVID-19 vaccine recommendations, insurance coverage, and access may vary by state.

Which populations did the FDA approve for vaccination, and what does this mean for access to vaccine?



The FDA approved updated versions of the COVID vaccine only for people ages 65 and older and people who have a medical condition that puts them at higher risk. That’s a much narrower focus than in previous years when vaccination was recommended for all people age 6 months and older.



We’re carefully reviewing the implications of this FDA development. I’m deeply concerned that these additional limits will make it more challenging for people who want to protect themselves to access the vaccine.



Along with our partners at the Washington Department of Health (DOH), our goal remains the same: to ensure that vaccine policy, including COVID vaccine recommendations, is guided by the best available science and supports the health and safety of everyone in our community.





Just this week, theThe ACIP plans to meet in mid-September to make recommendations about who should receive the updated COVID vaccine.Various U.S. medical societies like the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists have issued their own data-informed recommendations, which continue to emphasize that COVID vaccines work and are safe.

What makes this year different from previous ones?You’re not alone if you’re feeling confused. As a parent of two young children, I’ve been eagerly waiting to find out whether my kids will have access to COVID shots this fall.In a typical year, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves COVID-19 vaccines for use. A few weeks later, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) votes on who should get the vaccine, typically at their June meeting. This all makes it possible for your local pharmacy or doctor’s office to start giving shots in the fall.