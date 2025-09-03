Business Spotlight: The Nock Point - 38 Years of Archery Excellence



Founded in 1987 by longtime archer Bill Hickey, this Mountlake Terrace pro shop was born out of a simple but powerful mission: to create a welcoming space where everyone, from first-timers to seasoned bowhunters, could access professional support and share their love for the sport.



Q&A with Scott Allen Manager of The Nock Point



Q: How long have you been in business?



A: 38 years



Q: What inspired you to start your business?



A: Our pro shop was created out of a necessity to serve the community. The owner, Bill Hickey, has been a pillar for the archery community for decades. Even before opening the store in 1987, he was helping local archers in the field and at ranges who had no idea how or where to get their bows fixed.









Q: What service does your business provide for our community?



A: At The Nock Point, our mission is to endorse the sport of archery. We provide a wide range of services, including walk-in equipment rentals, expert equipment fitting and tuning, and an experienced sales staff ready to help you find the right gear for hunting, competition, or recreational archery.



Q: What inspires you each day?



A: I’m very lucky to make a living in an industry that I love so deeply and that has always been part of my life. Every day I wake up knowing I’m carrying on a legacy that began long before me and that I hope continues long after I’m gone.



Q: How do you approach customer service, and what sets you apart?



A: We always put our customers' needs first. When someone comes to buy a new piece of equipment, our goal is to inform them about all their options and guide them to the products that best suit their goals. Everything in our store is available for testing before purchase, which allows us to make sure the customer walks away with the right equipment the first time.



Q: What future plans or goals do you have for your business?



A: We would love to expand into a larger facility so we can continue spreading the sport of archery to the entire greater Seattle area.

The Nock Point

Address: Phone: 425-672-8080

Website:



For nearly four decades, The Nock Point has been a cornerstone of the local archery community, offering expert advice, high-quality equipment, and hands-on guidance for archers of all ages and experience levels.