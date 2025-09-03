Art Fair to fund AAUW scholarships October 4, 2025
Wednesday, September 3, 2025
Featuring local painters, jewelry makers, ceramic artists and more, this unique scholarship fundraiser makes art accessible to all attendees.
Accompanied by several raffles, art and opportunities abound in support of STEAM scholarship fundraising. Event presented by Foundation A3E in tandem with the Edmonds SnoKing branch of the American Association of University Women.
We invite you to shop small, shop local and support an array of established and up-and-coming artists as you add to your personal art collection or find the perfect treasure for someone on your shopping list.
Saturday October 4, 2025 from 11am to 3pm
WSU Everett Campus 915 N Broadway, Everett WA
Tickets and more information here or scan the QR code in the flyer
