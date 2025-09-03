Art Fair to fund AAUW scholarships October 4, 2025

Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Featuring local painters, jewelry makers, ceramic artists and more, this unique scholarship fundraiser makes art accessible to all attendees.

Accompanied by several raffles, art and opportunities abound in support of STEAM scholarship fundraising. Event presented by Foundation A3E in tandem with the Edmonds SnoKing branch of the American Association of University Women.

We invite you to shop small, shop local and support an array of established and up-and-coming artists as you add to your personal art collection or find the perfect treasure for someone on your shopping list.

Saturday October 4, 2025 from 11am to 3pm
WSU Everett Campus 915 N Broadway, Everett WA

Tickets and more information here or scan the QR code in the flyer


Posted by DKH at 3:49 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  