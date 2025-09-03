Cyclocross event at Shoreview Park September 6, 2025

Wednesday, September 3, 2025


Cyclocross event at Shoreview Park Saturday, September 6, 2025

On Saturday, September 6, Lemon Peel will host a cyclocross race event at Shoreview Park. Racing begins at 9:00am and last until 4:00pm.

Cyclocross* is a fast-paced, dynamic style of bicycle racing that makes use of multiple features of the park—including the baseball fields, soccer fields, and surrounding open spaces.

The course will be fully marked for safety, and spectators are encouraged to come out to enjoy the excitement. The event is family-friendly, with free kids’ races offered throughout the day.

Questions or additional information: steve@lemonpeelproductions.com

*Cyclocross is a form of bicycle racing featuring pavement, wooded trails, grass, steep hills and obstacles requiring the rider to quickly dismount, carry the bike while navigating the obstruction and remount.


