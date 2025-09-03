Register now for free workshop: Future Women in Fire October 18-19, 2025
The Future Women in EMS and Fire Workshop registration is open until September 22, 2025.
This FREE 2-day workshop helps women throughout King County explore a career in fire and EMS through hands-on activities, discussion panels, live demos, and networking with other women in these fields.
This Fall session will be hosted by Seattle Fire on October 18-19, 2025. Space is limited, so register today
