Standoff in Kenmore involving seven police departments ends peacefully

Photos courtesy KCSO

On Friday night, September 12, 2025 Kenmore Police responded to a disturbance in the 18800 block of 68th Ave NE involving a known subject at a residence. Upon the Officers arriving in the area, the subject began shooting a firearm in his yard.





Officers from our KCSO contract partners in Shoreline, Woodinville, Metro Transit Police, Sound Transit Police, and Unincorporated King County responded to assist, along with our neighboring agencies of Bothell PD and Snohomish County.





A prolonged stand-off occurred, and members of KCSO's TAC-30 team and Crisis Negotiation Team arrived to assist.





A roommate was safely evacuated from the residence. A short time later, TAC-30 Officers were able to take the suspect into custody. He was booked into jail for firearm-related offenses.







