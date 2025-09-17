Standoff in Kenmore involving seven police departments ends peacefully

Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Photos courtesy KCSO

On Friday night, September 12, 2025 Kenmore Police responded to a disturbance in the 18800 block of 68th Ave NE involving a known subject at a residence. Upon the Officers arriving in the area, the subject began shooting a firearm in his yard.

Officers from our KCSO contract partners in Shoreline, Woodinville, Metro Transit Police, Sound Transit Police, and Unincorporated King County responded to assist, along with our neighboring agencies of Bothell PD and Snohomish County. 

A prolonged stand-off occurred, and members of KCSO's TAC-30 team and Crisis Negotiation Team arrived to assist. 

A roommate was safely evacuated from the residence. A short time later, TAC-30 Officers were able to take the suspect into custody. He was booked into jail for firearm-related offenses. 


Posted by DKH at 10:56 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  